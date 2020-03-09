Blanco Brown Hospitalized With Significant Injuries After Head-On Collision

Blanco Brown has been hospitalized with significant injuries following a serious accident on Monday.

The GRAMMY-nominated producer and performer was involved in a head-on collision near his home in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday night, Brown's label, BBR Music Group, said in a statement to ET.

"The accomplished writer, vocalist and GRAMMY-nominated producer suffered significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery to address those traumas," the statement continued. "Additional surgeries are expected as he currently rests in the ICU. Blanco, his family and his friends ask for your prayers during this time."

Brown has produced songs for Monica, 2 Chainz, Pitbull and more. He released his debut single, a country-rap-fused hit called "The Git Up," last year, which quickly went viral thanks to its fun dance challenge.

"Honestly, to see people doing my dance and seeing the joy it brings to people is just so magical to me," he told ET last fall when sitting down with Ciara for an Artist x Artist interview. "It's something that you can't calculate. Every time I wake up and I click on a video, it's a new dance, somebody else doin' it. Cops, firefighters, older people, kids. Kids taking their first crawls and steps to it!"

"That's godly," he added. "It's one of those moments I think I'll never fully grasp ... it's too big for my mind to wrap around."

