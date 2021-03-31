Blake Shelton Reveals When He and Gwen Stefani Are Planning to Get Married

Blake Shelton is sharing more details about his upcoming wedding to Gwen Stefani!

The 44-year-old country singer virtually joined Hoda Kotb as a surprise co-host on NBC News' Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, where he revealed that he and Stefani are hoping to tie the knot "this summer."

"With COVID-19, it looks like it may be OK, but I don't know. So, that's tentatively the plan. We'll see," he explained, appearing remotely from Stefani's office in her Los Angeles home. "I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into The Voice cycle again. And I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after."

As for whether Miley Cyrus and Adam Levine will actually perform at their nuptials, after the two both expressed interest in doing so? That's still up in the air, he said.

"You know, it's starting to sound like a Coachella lineup here all of a sudden. I've got all these superstars saying they're going to do it," Shelton joked. "I hope so, I don't know. I'm telling you, I'm not just saying this because it's the line, it’s -- we really don't know."

“I'd love to be able to take everybody up on their offer and have this amazing concert wedding," he added. "But we're just waiting every day, just like everybody else, to see what our summer is going to look like and then go from there."

Shelton also admitted that he "absolutely" pictures himself living a simpler life with his fiancée someday, out of the spotlight.

"I hope that's not too far down the road. Ten years sounds like way too long to me," he said. "I'd like to see that sooner than later. I mean, we've both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go, and touring and now the television thing. It's been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things, but hopefully at some point we'll get a chance to live some life. And I think we're both ready for that, honestly."

"The older I get, the more I kind of feel like I'm starting to turn into a little bit of a hermit," he continued. "You know, and just kind of passing on things."

Last month, Shelton got candid about his role as stepfather to Stefani's three boys in a radio interview for KFROG's The Ride With Kimo & Heather. Stefani shares three children -- Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 -- with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

"I don't know if it's as hard, or harder, as being an actual, biological parent, you know?" the "God's Country" singer explained. "I have a stepfather in my life who's one of my heroes. I love my stepfather and I look up to him and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life for how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."

"I take it very serious. But I also have a blast with it, I'm not gonna lie," he added. "I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we're five years into this thing. I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

