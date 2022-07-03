Blake Shelton Honors Gwen Stefani on Their First Wedding Anniversary: 'Thank You For Saying Yes'

Blake Shelton is singing praises for his wife, Gwen Stefani, on their first wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram to share a photo from their wedding, Shelton revealed that it has been the best year of his life.

The country crooner wrote, "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round.. @gwenstefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!"

Stefani also shared footage from her wedding on Instagram on Sunday. Writing, "1 year down, forever to go @blakeshelton ❤️" She shared a series of clips from the ceremony while Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You” played in the background.

Blake and Gwen tied the knot at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021. Surrounded by friends and family, the pair's nuptials were officiated by their friend and The Voice co-star, Carson Daly.

For her wedding day, Stefani had not one, but two, custom dresses by Vera Wang. During the service, the “Hollaback Girl” singer wore a silk georgette gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and fitting bodice. Tapping into the songstress' personality was the high-low tulle skirt. Stefani’s veil had hand-embroidered names of her three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, as well as her and Shelton’s names.

For her second look, Stefani wore a custom tulle strapless mini dress by the designer which also honored her sons, with three baby love birds stitched on the dress.

In the year since getting hitched, both Stefani and Shelton have been reflective about their time being married. Stefani recently shared a video from her wedding day featuring her husband and son. The GXVE Beauty founder also shared a video of her preserved wedding dresses.