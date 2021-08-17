Blake Shelton Didn't Immediately Recognize the Lyrics to One of Gwen Stefani's Biggest Songs

Blake Shelton might need to familiarize himself more with Gwen Stefani's music catalogue now that she's his wife. On Monday's The Kelly Clarkson Show, the talk show host had her fellow coaches of The Voice, Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas, play a game of "Throw Me a Line," where they have to guess the lyrics from popular songs.

The game was off to a great start when Clarkson correctly identified the lyrics to Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places" as well as Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)." Jonas was able to ID the Jackson 5's "ABC," while Shelton almost immediately knew the lyrics to Kenny Loggins' "Footloose."

The coaches were then given the lyric, "A few times I've been around that track, so it's not just gonna happen like that."

Legend and Clarkson were the first to guess that it was Stefani's 2004 song, "Hollaback Girl," and even completed the lyric.

Shelton started to shake his head when he realized what had happened. "It feels good!" Clarkson said excitedly.

"Before I even had time," Shelton replied.

Seventeen years later since the release of "Hollaback Girl," Stefani and Shelton are making music together and for each other.

When it came to their wedding vows, Shelton wrote a love song for his bride and enlisted the help of songwriter and producer Craig Wiseman.

"I started trying to write a song because that's kind of the opposite of what she would have expected me to do," he said of his bride. "'Cause I'm to the point where I just don't write that many songs anymore. It's just like pulling teeth for me and she's always on my case about it. ... And so I started writing this song and I can only get so far with it. 'Cause I didn't want it to just be something for that moment. I wanted it to be something that was bigger and I saw I needed help. And so I called Craig Wiseman. I said 'Craig, you got to help me with this thing. Like, I'm not joking around here.'"

As for what he wanted in his love song, "I wanted something broad, but also specific to Gwen. And so that's what I did. She didn't know I was going to do that."

For more on Stefani and Shelton's love story, check out the video below.