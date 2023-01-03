Blake Lively Shows Off Bare Baby Bump, Jokes Her Workout Program Is Not Working

Blake Lively is poking fun at her fitness routine. On Monday, the 35-year-old actress shared a hilarious update on her workout journey.

"been doing @donsaladino ‘s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working," the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress captioned the post. Next to the caption was a picture of Lively and her trainer posing at the start of her workout, beside a recent photo which shows the actress' growing baby bump.

Clearly the pic is all good fun as Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are set to welcome their fourth child this year. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents of James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

Blake revealed she was pregnant in September, when she debuted her baby bump at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City.

At the time, the Gossip Girl alum joked, "I just like to create," according to multiple reports. "Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

Shortly after making her announcement, Lively took to Instagram to share some rare pics of her growing belly, to get ahead of the paparazzi she said were outside of her home.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a "No Kids Policy". You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love! Xxb," she wrote.

As for Reynolds, he’s all set to add another level of excitement to his household. During a chat with ET in November, Reynolds gushed about becoming a father of four.

"We're very excited," Reynolds told ET. "You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it. Yeah, it's gonna be nuts! But we're very excited."

As for Reynolds and Lively’s daughters, they are looking forward to becoming big sisters.

"Oh yeah, they're in. They love it,” the proud dad shared.