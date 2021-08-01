Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Recreate Their First Date to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of the Special Occasion

Still going strong a decade later! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their first date in a very special way.

The pair honored the milestone on Saturday by having dinner at O Ya, a celebrated sushi restaurant in Boston where the pair dined on their very first date.

Lively took to her Instagram Story to share some snapshots from their celebratory anniversary date, and explained the importance of the eatery to their relationship.

"If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke," Lively, 33, explained alongside of a photo of her hubby walking down the street outside the establishment. "No restaurant means more to us."

Blake Lively/Instagram

Lively also shared a snapshot of herself and Reynolds showing off their ensembles for the fun outing.

The mom of three looked adorable in a black-and-white polka dot button-up summer dress and black sandals, while Reynolds looked charmingly casual in a short-sleeved button down over a white T-shirt, blue slacks and tan sneakers.

"10 years later, we still go out on our 'first date.' But in much more comfortable shoes," Lively wrote.

Blake Lively/Instagram

For his part, Reynolds snapped a cute selfie with Lively outside the restaurant, which he captioned, "Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date."

However, Reynolds apparently cropped the photo too tightly for Lively's liking, and ended up cutting out her earrings, which she apparently really liked. So Reynolds reposted the same photo, only cropped less tightly to show her earrings, and posted the caption over his entire face.

"Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings. She trained me better than this," Reynolds wrote. "Sorry if I let anyone down."

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Reynolds and Lively -- who met while filming the 2011 superhero movie Green Lantern -- tied the knot in September 2012. The cute couple share three daughters -- James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1.

