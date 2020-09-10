Blake Jenner Admits to Being in an Abusive Relationship With His Former Partner

Blake Jenner is opening up about his previous "toxic relationship." The 28-year-old actor returned to Instagram after a year of silence to release a lengthy statement about comments that were made "about late-last year by my former partner."

Jenner begins by touching on a period in his life that he had "previously kept in the darkness out of shame and fear," but knew he had to address publicly. He shares that when he was 20 years old he fell in love with a woman but their "shared brokenness" led them to have a tumultuous marriage.

“I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner -- emotionally, mentally, and yes, physically,” he admits, explaining that two years before they called it quits they had an argument that "escalated" and he "threw my phone aimlessly and it hit my former partner in the face."

"I froze in a state of shock and horror as my then-partner screamed in anguish, her eye immediately swollen shut from the impact of the phone. It’s a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life," Jenner shares. "I am responsible for the pain that I caused her in that moment and beyond."

Jenner was previously married to Melissa Benoist from 2015 to 2017. While he doesn't name the Supergirl star in his post, in November of last year Benoist revealed that she was a "survivor of domestic abuse." In her video, she recalled an incident where her former partner threw an iPhone at her face. Benoist also said she became violent in order to fight back.

In his post, Jenner goes on to claim that “without absolving myself of any responsibility, it’s important to understand that there was mental, emotional and physical abuse inflicted on both ends.”

Jenner claims that he "was made to pass on numerous jobs and opportunities because of jealousy of prospective female co-stars," adding that he "was discouraged from and threatened not to develop relationships with and take photos with female co-stars at professional events."

"I was made to feel guilty for working as I received calls from my former partner while I was away, threatening to self-harm out of depression and a deep-seated fear of abandonment," he claims, adding that he was scratched, slapped and "punched in the face, which caused a trip to the hospital to treat my broken nose."



"I, too, have had to conceal and make up lies about many visible injuries I had incurred throughout the relationship. I was physically assaulted in the shower, leaving me with a traumatic injury that I do not want to delve into at this time," he claims.

He writes that they went to therapy, but continued to find themselves "stuck in this toxic cycle." And while he hasn't been with his former partner for nearly four years, he adds that he has worked on his personal issues, "tackling not just the symptoms, but the root causes that gave way to everything that had happened." He notes that he does not want to "drag her down in any way," but hopes that she can "heal." He also apologizes for the "loss of respect and trust," as well as victims of "situational couple violence."

He concludes with an apology to his former partner, explaining that there are many things he wishes he could have done differently. "I wish you and your family nothing but good health, joy and love."