Blair Underwood and Wife Desiree Split After 27 Years of Marriage

Blair Underwood and his wife, Desiree, are going their separate ways. The couple have split after 27 years of marriage, they shared in a joint statement on Instagram on Sunday.

Blair Desiree tied the knot in 1994 and share three kids together -- 24-year-old son Paris, 22-year-old daughter Brielle and 19-year-old son Blake.

"After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago," the pair's statement began. "It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us."

"We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so," the statement continued. "We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately."

Blair and Desiree concluded by thanking fans for their support throughout the years. "We humbly ask for privacy & understanding during this new season of change," they said.

The pair's split comes soon after they celebrated Brielle's graduation.

"Could not be more proud of my 'one & only daughter,' Brielle for graduating from USC yesterday!" Blair wrote on Instagram on May 19. "Such a long march but worth every step! Wouldn’t have missed it for the world! #GirlDad #prouddad #TheFutureIsNow #FightOn."

