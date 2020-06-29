'Black-ish' Star Marsai Martin Calls Out Critics Hating on Her Hair and Teeth During BET Awards

Marsai Martin doesn't know why how she looked during the virtual 2020 BET Awards was a concern for anyone watching.

The Black-ish star took to Twitter following the ceremony to address the haters on social media who criticized how her hair and teeth appeared when she presented Megan Thee Stallion with the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award on Sunday night.

"So, I was on Twitter, and a lot of people have been addressing my hair and talking about my hair, and how it looks like a 'grandma’s wig.' And they’re talking about my veneers," Martin said in a video shared on Instagram. "These don't look like a veneer to me."

The 15-year-old actress then seemed as though she was about to cry as she told her followers, "I’m sorry to anyone I’ve offended or haven’t gotten to your expectations about how I’m supposed to be. I apologize. I never want to hurt anyone’s feelings or have anyone worry about what my decisions are."

Showing she wasn't really fazed by the criticism, Martin then motioned for someone to give her something to dry her tears. She was handed a $100 bill that she used to blow her nose.

Martin ended the video by declaring, "Ya’ll, we’re in quarantine, and we’ve got more things to focus on than just my hair."

She added, "Justice for Breonna Taylor."

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was killed in her home when police made a late-night raid on the wrong address, looking for someone who had been taken into police custody hours earlier. Taylor was shot eight times.

In addition to her video, Martin also took to Twitter to address the comments about her appearance. "Sorry some of y’all don’t like my hair. Or teeth ... which are my actual teeth btw," she wrote. "Good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone. I like it. Chile I’m 16 this year, let me live. I’m trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards."

