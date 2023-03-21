Blac Chyna Dissolves More Facial Fillers on Camera, Explains Why She Got the Work Done When She Was 'So Young'

Blac Chyna is continuing to take her fans on her wellness journey. The 34-year-old model and former reality star shared another video on Monday of herself getting more facial fillers dissolved.

Chyna previously documented the start of the process, and in the new video shared that the first round of dissolving the fillers made the shape of her face "come down tremendously," noting that she felt her jawline seemed less "boxy."

She also commented on several critiques about her high cheekbones, saying, "I have naturally high cheekbones. That's just genetics."

"I already have the structure. I don't even know why I even did fillers," she admitted before explaining, "Well, I did them because everybody was doing them. Let this be a lesson, don't even do it, y'all. It's not even worth it."

The mother of two added that her decision to get facial fillers started at a very young age.

"I did it when I was so young, I didn't even give my body time to fully develop," she added, noting that her face naturally thinned out. "Just trust me, it's gonna come. You're gonna get the snatched face that you need and that you want as you get older. And when you get older, you're going to go, 'Aww, I miss my baby face.'"

Chyna then documented her second session of getting the facial fillers dissolved, even sharing the swelling that occurred during the session. She noted that she may have to return for a third and fourth session to get all of the fillers out.

"Obviously, I've been getting fillers for years now so it's layers and layers and layers of it," she explained.

Chyna said she decided to ditch the fillers after making some lifestyle changes to her diet and exercise routines that caused her to naturally lose weight in her face.

"That's why I was like, 'I have to take this out,' because it looks crazy. I look crazy," she shared.

In addition to dissolving the facial fillers, Chyna has also been open about her decision to get breast and butt reductions as she continues her "life-changing journey."