'BIP' Star Carly Waddell Admits She's 'Very Sad' After Splitting From Evan Bass

Carly Waddell is getting candid about her split from Evan Bass. On Christmas, the Bachelor In Paradise alum posted a photo with her two children, expressing that she feels "very sad" and not OK after separating from her husband of three years.

"Merry Christmas 🎄 Christmas Day isn’t what I had excepted [sic] this year. The three of us. The new normal. Which feels incredibly abnormal, and actually very sad," she began. "A lot of you kind people have asked if I’m ok. And I want to say I am, but I’m not. I will be though."

Waddell, 35, added that Christmas was going to be the first day that her children would stay the night at her ex's house overnight.

"I feel like I’m missing a piece of my soul. I’m literally just sitting by myself writing this," she continued. "But I’m thankful that it was a white Christmas, and I’m thankful the kids all get to be having a blast with their dad and brothers. They are feeling so loved."

Waddell and Bass, 38, tied the knot in 2017 after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise. They share 2-year-old daughter Bella and 1-year-old son Charlie. Bass is also dad to three older sons from a previous marriage.

On Wednesday, the pair announced that they were separating.

"We have made the difficult decision to separate," they said in a joint statement to People. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this."

Waddell first entered Bachelor Nation on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015, while Bass competed on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016.

ET spoke with the couple in 2017, where they shared that they weren't planning on having any more children.

"Pregnancy is really hard," Waddell explained. "I feel fine now that I'm, like, almost over the hump, but I'm bad that first trimester. I'm just so sick."

"So it's, like, space is our friend [during that time]," Bass added.

