'BiP' Alums Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Have Postponed Their Wedding 3 Times Amid COVID-19

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are waiting it out. Like many couples, the Bachelor in Paradise alums have had to postpone their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike many other couples, Gates and Gottschalk have postponed three times.

"We were supposed to be married three times by now," Gates told Chris Harrison on Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, which recapped Nick Viall's season of the show in 2017. Gates was runner-up before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, where she met Gottschalk.

"My brother asked me over the weekend, he's like, 'Are you married yet? Have you not just went ahead and eloped at this point?'" she continued. "I'm like, 'No! We're waiting it out.'"

Gottschalk joked that by this point, he's ready for Harrison to marry them. "I think we should just get married right now," he quipped.

Gates spilled wedding details in a January interview with ET, sharing at the time that she and Gottschalk were set to say "I do" at Temple Emanu-El in Dallas, Texas, on May 30, 2020.

"Adam has specific requests for the wedding, what he would like drink-wise, music-wise, which check, check, we got that done. But he's leaving it to me," she shared of the planning process. "I have the big stuff done. It's just, like, the little minor details."

While their wedding has been postponed, Gottschalk and Gates have hit other milestones in quarantine, like moving into their new home. See more on the couple in the video below.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! will conclude on Sept. 7 with an episode highlighting Juan Pablo Galavis' season and Clare Crawley's road to becoming the Bachelorette.