Bindi Irwin's Newborn Daughter Grace Rocks Australia Zoo Khakis, Poses With Turtles

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's 1-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, already has a job waiting for her! The adorable newborn celebrated her one-month birthday by rocking an Australia Zoo khaki shirt over her onesie.

"To celebrate one month, our beautiful Grace Warrior received her first khakis and met the star tortoises here at Australia Zoo," proud mom Bindi, 22, captioned some adorable pics of baby Grace surrounded by tiny tortoises. "We’re so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals."

Dad Chandler shared a video of the sweet moment, writing, "One month of life with our beautiful girl❤️ She’s already got her own khakis and is helping take care of star tortoises at #AustraliaZoo. We love you Grace!"

The couple both work together at the Australia Zoo along with Bindi's mom, Terri Irwin, and her younger brother, Robert Irwin.

The family will open up about their newest addition in the upcoming Discovery+ special, Crikey! It's a Baby!, which starts streaming on Sunday.