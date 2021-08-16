Bindi Irwin Shares Pics of 'Princess' Grace Warrior's Adorable Camping Chair

Even baby wildlife warriors need to take a rest sometimes! Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's 4-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, knows how to spend her downtime in style.

The adorable baby girl spent the weekend with her parents and her uncle, Robert Irwin, and her grandma, Terri Irwin, relaxing in her own, specialized folding camp chair. The adorable seat even had special straps to keep baby Grace from falling.

The family appeared to be enjoying some time out in the woods together and judging from the grin on Grace's face, the little girl was having a blast.

"Our Wildlife Warrior princess. 💛" Bindi captioned the sweet series of photos. "I wish you could hear all of Grace’s 'Ah-Gooo' and 'Gheeeee' noises while these photos were taken. Her smile is the best part of our day."

Last month, Robert opened up to ET about his sister's journey into motherhood, saying, "She is such a good mom and she is really now trying to prioritize time with the family."

