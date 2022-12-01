Bindi Irwin Says She Sees Late Dad Steve Irwin in Brother Robert in Sweet Birthday Post

Bindi Irwin honored younger brother Robert for his 19th birthday on Wednesday, penning a sweet message about how much he reminds her of the siblings' late father.

"Happy Birthday to the taller Irwin sibling and greatest brother in the world," Bindi wrote alongside a photo with Robert on Instagram. "You light up our lives with your hilarious sense of humour and kind heart."

Bindi continued the caption with a tribute to their late father, Steve Irwin. "I see so much of Dad in everything you do and I know he would be beyond proud of you," she wrote. We all are. Thank you for being such a good uncle to Grace and fantastic brother to me and Chandler. We love you and can’t wait to celebrate today!"

Steve died in 2006, after being pierced in the chest by a stingray. In the years following his death, his wife, Terri, and children Bindi and Robert have worked at the Australia Zoo to preserve his legacy. In 2020, Bindi married Chandler Powell and the two now share a one-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior.

This year, Bindi, Robert, and Terri all posted tributes to Steve in September on the anniversary of his death.

"Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would’ve been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad. Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace," Bindi wrote.

Robert also took to his social media to remember his father, on what is also Father's Day in their native Australia.

“It’s Father’s Day today in Australia, and I am sending my love to those who are missing their dad today,” Robert wrote. “I cherish all the good times with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive ❤️.”

Terri posted her tribute to Twitter. “The part of Steve’s life that he loved the most was being a dad. He would be so very proud,” she wrote alongside two images. The first was a family photo of Terri holding a newborn Robert, while Steve and Bindi smile next to them. The second was an image of their grown-up children posing for a selfie.

The part of Steve’s life that he loved the most was being a dad. He would be so very proud. pic.twitter.com/eUnjnYRVCY — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) September 4, 2022