Bindi Irwin Reveals Baby Grace Is Walking -- See the 'Big Moment'

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s baby girl, Grace Warrior, is on the move! The wildlife conservationist shared a sweet video on Tuesday, putting her daughter's latest milestone on display.

“Big moment 💙,” Irwin captioned the video in which little Grace walks into the camera’s frame with a big smile on her face. As Powell holds the camera, he encourages his daughter by saying, “Good walking,” as she moves in his direction.

When Grace becomes slightly distracted and stops, both of her parents keep cheering her on until the video ends.

Irwin, 23, and Powell, 25, have had a lot to celebrate with their daughter.

Last month, Grace celebrated her first birthday. “Happy Birthday to my graceful warrior. One year of watching your beautiful heart bloom into the most extraordinary person,” Irwin wrote next to a photo of her posing with Grace.

“Grace, you have been an old soul from the very beginning. It is the greatest blessing to be your mama. I love you eternally, unconditionally and infinitely. ❤️,” she added.

Powell took to his respective Instagram page and shared a note in honor of his little girl.

“It’s been one year since you came into our lives and yet it feels like you’ve been with us forever,” he wrote next to a photo of him and his daughter smiling for the camera. “I never knew I had so much love to give. Happy first birthday sweetheart❤️.”

Ahead of their daughter’s big day, the couple also celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary.

“Tomorrow we celebrate two years of marriage and our daughter’s first birthday. Here’s to love beyond my wildest dreams. ❤️ @chandlerpowell,” Irwin wrote next to a picture of her and Powell kissing on their wedding day.

During a conversation with ET in January, Irwin opened up about her daughter and if there are plans to expand the family.

“Watching her soak in the world around her has been truly magical,” the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star said. “I think right now, for us, we’re having so much fun with sweet Grace and reveling in her life, that we’re just enjoying this chapter.”