Bindi Irwin Remembers Late Dad Steve on the 14th Anniversary of His Death

It's a sad day for the Irwin family, but Bindi Irwin is making the most of it. The 22-year-old conservationist, who is pregnant with her first child, took to Instagram on Friday to honor her late father, Steve Irwin, on the 14th anniversary of his death.

Bindi posted a throwback photo of herself and her father on a beach. A little Bindi is seen kneeling and looking at a pile of shells and crabs while her dad lovingly looks at her.

"You’re always in my heart," the Dancing With the Stars album captioned the tender photo. The Crocodile Hunter died on Sept. 4, 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb.

While Bindi was only eight years old when her father died, she continues to keep his legacy alive. She, her brother, Robert, and mom Terri, as well as husband Chandler Powell, have continued to oversee the Australia Zoo and share their life with their show, Crikey! It's the Irwins.

Bindi and Chandler got married earlier this year in March. To honor her father on her special day, Bindi had a photo of Steve with their late dog Sue. She also lit a candle for him.

"I love that photo so much. It's probably one of my favorite photos we have of him because he is with his beautiful dog, Sue," Bindi told ET. "My middle name Sue, I was named after the family dog. Suey will always hold a special place in my heart and growing up she was one of the very first animals I loved. She was there from the moment I was born…Sadly Suey and dad both passed away, but I love that photograph because it symbolizes everyone who could not be there with us on that day and it's just beautiful and it's such a perfect moment. Just dad, our dog Suey. They always shared a cup of tea together in the morning."

She also shared that she would be keeping her last name in honor of Steve.

"I’ve kept Bindi Irwin," she told ET in May. "I think that for me personally, after dad passed away it was really important for me to feel close to him, and having his last name means so much to me."

Chandler added that they talked about the possible name change, but at the end of the day she's "an Irwin through and through."

"Chandler has become an Irwin now," Bindi said with a laugh. "It has become a part of me. Everyone has their own ideas, but the nice thing is that it's 2020 now, anything works!"

Just last month, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi captioned a sweet photo of herself and Chandler wearing matching khaki uniforms and holding up a tiny khaki shirt with the family's Australia Zoo embroidered on it in green. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

