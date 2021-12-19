Bindi Irwin Introduces The World To Baby Grace's New Best Friend

Bindi Irwin’s daughter has a new best friend. The wild life conservationist shared a special post of her and Chandler Powell’s 8-month-old daughter Grace meeting an endangered bird on Dec. 19. “Two cute chickies 🐥 Meet Grace’s new best friend, Fergo, the cassowary chick. They absolutely love each other! We are so proud of our breeding program to protect this endangered species. #AustraliaZoo,” she captioned the set of photos posted on her Instagram.

In the picture, little Grace sits on the ground next to bird and curiously reaches her hand out to pet it. Showing off her adorable style, Grace wears a denim one piece and adorable hat. Grace’s new meeting comes after her mom took to her Instagram earlier this week to share a picture of her baby girl and her two friends.

“She’s got her pug and her chicken and life is good. 🐶🌸🐓 @stellairwinthepug,” Bindi wrote next to the picture of her baby girl and her pet chicken and pup. The 22-year-old also shared a picture of her daughter meeting a koala joey.

Irwin and Powell - - who tied the knot in 2020- - welcomed their little girl a year later. Irwin has shared a glimpse of her daughter’s first interaction with the Christmas tree. “Grace woke up to her very first Christmas tree in our house,” she captioned the video of her daughter experiencing the lights and ornaments on the tree for the first time. “I’m crying tears of happiness as I write this. ❤️”

Grace's love for animals is no surprise. Earlier this year, Irwin opened up about her daughter not having the chance to meet her late father Steve Irwin and how she plans to keep his memory alive through stories to her daughter.

"It's hard knowing that she'll never get to actually meet him and it's devastating because I'll never get to watch their connection. But, I can not wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was," she said during a sneak peak of her series Crikey! It's A Baby. "It's going to be…it's going to be really special…It's going to be really special for her to know him through us, to tell her about what an amazing man he was."

"It is really hard. It's hard that he's not here because out of everyone in the world, gosh, he would have loved her the most," Bindi continues. "He would have loved her so much. But I think in a way he is still with us. And his heart and soul lives on in all of us and, so yeah, he's never really gone."