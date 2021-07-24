Bindi Irwin Celebrates First Birthday as a Mom With Sweet Family Post

Happy birthday, Bindi Irwin!

The conservationist couldn't have been happier to celebrate her first birthday "as a mama." Bindi turned 23 on Saturday and posted an adorable photo of herself and four-month-old daughter Grace, as well as a family snap with husband Chandler Powell, brother Robert Irwin and mom Terri Irwin.

"My first birthday as a mama has been the most beautiful gift. Our sweet Grace Warrior’s face says it all," the Crikey! It's the Irwins star wrote. "Today I celebrated by feeding Monty the crocodile and hugging my gorgeous girl (not at the same time!). 💛 Thank you for the lovely birthday messages and kind support, it means the world to me."

Chandler also posted a sweet photo of their family, wishing "the most amazing woman" he knows a happy birthday.

"Wife, mother, and Wildlife Warrior. My favorite thing about you is your kind heart," he noted. "You dedicate each day to bringing happiness and love to everyone around you. Today it’s our turn to celebrate how incredible you are. I love you❤️."

Of course, Bindi also received birthday love from her brother and mother. Terri called her daughter her and the late Steve Irwin's "greatest adventure," while Robert wrote that she's "always been the best sister"

"And now it's so cool to see you as such a wonderful mum to little Grace," he added, joking that she and Chandler are "raising an absolute fashion icon."

Happy birthday, beautiful Bindi. You have always been our greatest adventure! pic.twitter.com/regYdMy5fr — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) July 23, 2021

In late June, Bindi announced that she would be taking a hiatus from social media. She returned to the platform in mid-July by posting precious pics of her and Grace.

Upon stepping away from social media, Bindi explained why she felt it was important for her to do so.

"I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," she shared at the time. "I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)."

