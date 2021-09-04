Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Marvel Over '2 Weeks of Happiness' With Baby Girl Grace

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell couldn't be more in love with their baby girl!

The 24-year-old new dad celebrated "2 weeks of happiness" with his daughter, Grace Warrior. Powell posted three new photos of his family. In the snaps, he holds his daughter, while he and Irwin nuzzle up. The 22-year-old conservationist also holds a circular plaque that reads, "Two weeks old."

"2 weeks of happiness with my girls. And yes, I’m already that Dad who shares baby photos with everyone and I’m proud of it!" Powell wrote alongside the adorable snaps.

Irwin replied to her husband, commenting, "The greatest husband and father. You are our world. ❤️."

Irwin and Powell welcomed their baby girl on March 25, which also happened to be their first wedding anniversary. The couple will give fans an intimate look at their road to parenthood in an hour-long Discovery+ special, Crikey! It's a Baby, on April 25.

Powell hasn't stopped gushing about life with his girls, also posting a family pic on Grace's one-week milestone.

"One week as a family of 3❤️ My two beautiful girls make every day perfect," he captioned last week's photo.

Before welcoming the latest Irwin-Powell member, ET spoke to the Irwins earlier this year, where the family opened up about how their late patriarch, Steve Irwin, would feel about becoming a grandpa.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been," the new mom said. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect. But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special."

