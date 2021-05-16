Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Have Their 'First Family Dinner' with Daughter Grace

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are making memories with their baby girl! The 22-year-old conservationist took to Instagram on Saturday to post a pic of her and her husband out with their daughter, Grace, whom they welcomed in March.

In the shot, which was taken by Bindi's brother, Robert Irwin, Chandler is seen happily pushing Grace's stroller as the smiling new mom gives her 24-year-old husband a hug.

"First family dinner adventure with our sweet girl," Bindi gushed in the caption. "I’m a proud mama."

Bindi's latest post came shortly after she took to Instagram to celebrate Grace turning two months old. In the pic, Bindi lovingly cradled her baby girl as they explored Australia Zoo together.

"Our gorgeous Grace Warrior is almost two months old," Bindi wrote. "She loves an afternoon walk through our Australia Zoo gardens, lots of cuddles and smiling big. She lights up the world with her beautiful heart."

The proud dad has shared special moments with Grace on social media, too. In one of Chandler's posts, he and his daughter adorably matched in khakis, the frequent outfit of choice for the Irwin family.

"Dad and daughter khakis," he captioned the pic.

Watch the video below for more on Bindi and Chandler's family.