Billy Crudup Asks Young People to 'Save Us' While Accepting Supporting Actor in a Drama at 2020 Emmys

Billy Crudup is now an Emmy winner! The actor won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his electric performance on the Apple TV+ original The Morning Show.

"OK, this is a pretty incredible experience. Thanks a lot to the Academy and obviously the fellow actors in the category. It's some of the best actors that I'm familiar with and have been for a long time," Crudup said while accepting the award during the 72nd Primetime Emmys on Sunday night.

"I knew the second I got this part, it would be something I was fortunate about. I've tried to thank everyone involved in this project, and everyone in my life, if I haven't, please call me and yell at me. I'm incredibly grateful. Not the least of which to everybody at Apple, you gave me a wonderful opportunity, and I'm glad to have delivered something for you. And to the young people in my life, my glorious son Will, my nephews, and all my godchildren, Sasha and Kai, please save us. Sorry to ask. I love you, and thank you."

The 52-year-old actor beat out co-star Mark Duplass, Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale), Jeffrey Wright ( Westworld ) as well as three Succession performers, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen.

In its first season, The Morning Show has made a splash at awards shows, winning a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Crudup and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Jennifer Aniston, who was also nominated for her performance at the 2020 Emmys. In total, the series was nominated for eight awards.

When it comes to Crudup’s celebrated turn as Cory Ellison, the actor previously told ET that his career has been building up to this moment. “The fact that I was given the opportunity to exploit the competence that I was feeling in my own acting and that it was received well at all is -- I'm old enough to know that it’s -- f**king great,” he said.

For Sunday's awards show, producers used over 100 live feeds from the nominees' various locations -- whether at their home in the U.S. or abroad -- that beamed in live into Staples Center. State-of-the-art cameras were provided to ensure high-quality feeds will be available for the broadcast.