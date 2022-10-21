Billie Lourd Shares Powerful Message on Grief in Birthday Tribute to Late Mom Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd took to Instagram on Friday to honor her late mother, Carrie Fisher, on what would have been the actress' 66th birthday.

"❤️♊️🅰️🅰️🅰️❤️ My Momby would have been 66 today. I woke up this morning feeling like I should write some long wise grief advice caption like I know what the f**k I’m talking about," Lourd started. "But then I realized even after 6 years I still have no formula or map on what to do on days like these. You can never be an expert in grief. It is forever changing - the ultimate shape shifter. And you never feel like you know exactly what to do or feel. And that’s okay. Whatever you feel is okay. Sending my love to all the griefers (yet another billie lourd petition to make this a real word) out there. You are not alone. ❤️"

The tribute isn't the first time Lourd has honored her mother since she died in 2016. In March, Lourd tied the knot with producer Austin Rydell, and made sure Fisher remained part of her big day and beyond.

Lourd wore a custom, off-the-shoulder Rodarte dress designed by Kate and Laura Mulleavy, whom she discovered after they interviewed Fisher in 2014. "When I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind," Lourd told Vogue.

Her engagement ring was likewise a nod to her mom, as it features a diamond that was originally used by her dad, Bryan Lourd, to propose to her mom.

Lourd also completed her something blue -- her mom's favorite ring, a blue fire opal -- and something borrowed -- a ring that her mom had given to one of her closest friends -- with Fisher in mind.