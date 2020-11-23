Billie Eilish Performs 'Therefore I Am' at 2020 American Music Awards

Billie Eilish just wowed on the 2020 American Music Awards stage! The 18-year-old singer put on the world premiere performance of her latest single, "Therefore I Am," from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater during Sunday's ceremony.

Eilish opted for her signature comfortable gear for the performance, still rocking her black-and-green hair and long acrylic nails.

In addition to her epic performance, Eilish is up for two awards at this year's ceremony, Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Artist -- Alternative Rock. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Eilish said that the track, which includes lyrics like, "So go have fun / I really couldn't care less / And you can give 'em my best, but just know / I'm not your friend or anything," is "very, very up for interpretation."

"I'm very curious to see what people get from it and also what they feel when they hear it... It's a little mean. I love it," she said. "It was very fun to complete. It was fun to record... It feels like me... If I think about it from an outside perspective, this one I'd be satisfied if I was a fan."

Watch the video below for more on Eilish.

Keep up on all the awards handed out during the AMAs. Here's the complete 2020 American Music Awards winners list.