Bill Nye Clarifies Who Jennifer Coolidge Was Actually Talking About During Golden Globes Presentation

Bill Nye posted a throwback photo of himself and Bill Nighy on Instagram on Wednesday, clearing the air on both names' pronunciation after Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes speech earlier this week.

Coolidge commented while she was onstage to present the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series that her "biggest nightmare" is risking the mispronunciation of names. Coolidge went on to explain that she once attended a dinner party with Bill Nighy, and joked that she still is unsure how to pronounce the English actor's last name.

Nye took to Instagram with his photo the next day, writing, "When @jennifercoolidge talked about pronouncing Nighy last night, it was not about I. But a few years ago, that Nighy assured this Nye that both of our names rhyme with 'guy.'"

Nye also included a clip from the speech in his post. "Once I say someone's name the wrong way, I'm screwed," Coolidge explained. "I can't do it -- you do it that one way and you can't undo it."

The audience laughed at Coolidge's confusion, and many commenters on Nye's Instagram pointed out that they also didn't realize the two men's names were pronounced the same.

In addition to presenting Tyler James Williams with his Best Supporting Actor nod, Coolidge returned to the Golden Globes stage later that evening to accept her own trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role -- Limited Series for her role in The White Lotus.

When ET's Nischelle Turner asked Coolidge if there was any chance she could return to the show, the actress was unfortunately doubtful.

"I don't think so," Coolidge said. "I don't know. I mean, he might, you know. You never know."

In the meantime, the longtime star is in the midst of a Hollywood resurgence, one she partly credits Ariana Grande for after the pop star cast her in the "Thank U, Next" music video back in 2018.

Coolidge quipped, "Maybe people are just like, 'She's still alive? Woooh, we'll give her a salute or something.'"