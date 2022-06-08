Bill Cosby Accuser Claims She Was 16 When the Comedian Sexually Assaulted Her at the Playboy Mansion

Bill Cosby's been accused of sexual assault in a new civil trial brought forward by a woman who claims the actor and comedian committed the abhorrent acts at the Playboy Mansion when she was only 16 years old.

Judy Huth took the witness stand Tuesday in a Santa Monica, California courtroom and testified that Cosby sexually assaulted her in the so-called "blue room" at the famed mansion. Huth, now 65, claimed Cosby tried to put his hand down her pants. According to The Associated Press, the comedian's also accused of exposing himself before allegedly forcing Huth to pleasure him sexually on a bed in a room that's said to have been adjacent to the game room.

The disgraced comedian, whose 2018 sexual assault conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, denies the allegations.

Huth claims she and a high school friend, Donna Samuelson, were invited by Cosby to the famed mansion. Huth further claimed she told Cosby she was on her menstrual cycle in an attempt to get Cosby to back off, to no avail.

"I was trying to deflect," she told the courtroom. "But he didn't stop. I just closed my eyes ... It was so fast. Maybe five minutes. Quick."

Huth claimed Cosby ultimately left the "blue room" but she joined him in the grotto area for a photo, which was shown in court. Huth would later testify she and her friend stayed at the party, changed into their bathing suits and jumped in the swimming pool, but only after Cosby left the party. Huth claimed she wanted to leave the party after Cosby's alleged sexual assault but Samuelson was her ride and Samuelson didn't want to leave the party.

Cosby's attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, grilled Huth over her timeline and offering several versions of her story. Bonjean accused Huth of conjuring up the story in hopes of a payday. Huth denied the accusation, saying she came forward only after seeing dozens of other women come forward with similar allegations against Cosby. She added that her son turning 15 also "triggered" her.

Cosby's not expected to appear in court, and he won't testify. According to AP, a video deposition he gave soon after the lawsuit was filed will be played in court.