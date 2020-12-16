Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Recreate Iconic 'Poetic Justice,' ‘Love Jones’ Scenes in 'Body Language' Music Video

Cue the nostalgia! Big Sean and Jhené Aiko take it back to the ‘90s in the epic new music video for “Body Language.”

The steamy visual, released on Wednesday, features the on-again-off again couple recreating classic scenes from Poetic Justice, Love Jones and the Best Man, along with a fiery but iconic moment from Waiting to Exhale.

Besides the palpable chemistry between these two, fans are loving the music video’s throwback vibes.

Are we going to give Big Sean his flowers for this new body language video?! Causeee pic.twitter.com/KQzinyncsP — ahsya✨ (@Easterngoldx) December 16, 2020

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean gon make us all want to fall in love wit that Body Language chiiile!!! 😭😭😭❤️ — A FUCKING KING (@AntheaKingg) December 16, 2020

Big Sean & Jhene are so cute in the body language video — 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐯𝐚 ⚜️ (@rebelleflowerr_) December 16, 2020

Jhené Aiko's and Big Sean's 'Body Language' video is a solid 10/10. It's pure 🔥 — Hiten (@HitzM90) December 16, 2020

Big Sean & Jhené are so cute. Whoever shot the Body Language video did amazing. — tay (@tdollllas) December 16, 2020

“Body Language,” which features Ty Dolla Sign and samples the song “Soulful Moaning” by Shawn Harris, is the latest single off Sean’s Detroit 2 album.

Sean and Aiko performed the track at the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards in October.