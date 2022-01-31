Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are Mistaken for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. on Jumbotron

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko had a case of stolen identity over the weekend when they attended the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

The couple appeared on the Jumbotron at the game, but were accidentally labeled as another celebrity couple -- Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Gellar did attend the game, though she wasn't with her husband, but rather her pal Elsa Collins.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum found the mix-up to be comical, posting pics of the mislabeled Jumbotron along with a selfie of her and Prinze Jr.

"@bigsean do you get mistaken for me as often as I get mistaken for you? (Swipe right to see my actual date at the #ramshouse)," she captioned the post.

Though Big Sean hasn't commented Gellar's post, he did post several photos from the game. In one selfie with Aiko, he joked about an older man in the background of his pic seemingly sleeping, writing, "The guy in the back is how I felt on the inside."

Big Sean/Instagram Stories

And while he didn't specifically call out the Jumbotron mishap, he did share a funny shot of himself and Aiko looking puzzled while staring at the Jumbotron without the swapped names.

Big Sean/Instagram Stories

He also commented with several laughing/crying emojis on The Shade Room's post about the mixup.

As for the big game, the Rams beat the 49ers 20 to 17, and will now advance to the Super Bowl.