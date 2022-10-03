'Big Mouth' Enlists Guest Stars Adam Levine, Tyler the Creator and More for Family-Themed Season 6

Big Mouth has enlisted Adam Levine , Brian Tyree Henry , Jeff Goldblum , Tyler the Creator and even more A-list guest stars to lend their voice to a family-themed season 6. On Monday, the Emmy-winning animated series debuted the first, very NSFW trailer for the all-new, upcoming episodes, which debut at the end of October.

Created and executive produced by Nick Kroll , Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin, Big Mouth continues to follow a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate the ups and downs of adolescence and learn to embrace their sexuality.

Now, the gang is learning more about their family -- and how that history may inform their future -- through parodies of Bridgerton, Mamma Mia and Pretty Woman. According to Netflix, the new episodes see “the beloved characters continue each of their journeys, discovering that while you can’t always pick your family, you can surround yourself with those that love you for who you are.”