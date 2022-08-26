'Big Brother's Jasmine and Joseph Speak Out After Double Eviction (Exclusive)

Big Brother provided yet another shocking double eviction on Thursday's episode, which saw Joseph Abdin and Jasmine Davis walk out the door.

Since their exit, Joseph and Jasmine tell ET that there are some regrets over how they played their hand during season 24 that's being described as a surprising, eventful and duplicitous season. And, yes, there very much remains a sense of betrayal, from both parties.

While Jasmine accepted her ouster with grace and hugs, she's got some choice words for Alyssa Snider. Joseph also tells ET he's NOT shocked by the ouster, but yet still feels betrayed.

ET: HOW SHOCKED ARE YOU SITTING HERE RIGHT NOW? WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE MAIN REASON YOU ARE SITTING HERE?

Joseph Abdin: To be honest with you, I’m not too shocked. Being at "Dyre Fest" I knew I could pick between the easy and hard route. The hard route is going in with the people I was working with and was loyal to and working to get them out and not just jumping initially into a self-preservation game and self-preservation mode. So, I did take the harder route. I knew I was taking the harder route but being who I am, I’d rather do that before I start betraying.

DID YOU THINK YOU WOULD BE SITTING HERE? WHAT IS YOUR BIGGEST REGRET?

JA: I knew that was a huge possibility. I felt I was possibly working the hardest to keep us in a team format, rather than allowing people to start this self-preservation game that we were hoping would happen later on. But my biggest regret was not anticipating or, you know, expecting a change like the one we saw. And I should have tried to factor that in. I’m still in the Big Brother house, so self-preservation is always on everyone's mind. So I was just hoping I could fight against it as long as we can and work as a team.

HOW BETRAYED DO YOU FEEL BY KYLE AND TURNER? DO YOU UNDERSTAND WHY THEY DID WHAT THEY DID? WAS IT A SMART MOVE OR DO YOU THINK THE REST OF THE LEFTOVERS WILL RETALIATE ONCE THE HOUSE GUESTS MERGE AGAIN?

JA: It is the Big Brother house. I do feel betrayed. I wish Kyle and Turner at least thought a little long-term. If maybe getting rid of Alyssa while we were out there was more feasible and doing that we could have come in and we didn’t have to draw this line and start a war. But I think that The Leftovers might retaliate based on the story that they give coming back into the house, and if so, the remaining Leftovers definitely should because it’s going to be them or the "Dyre Fest" people.

HOW SAD ARE YOU THAT YOU DIDN'T GET TO SAY GOODBYE TO TAYLOR OR SPEND YOUR LAST WEEK IN THE HOUSE WITH HER? HOW SERIOUS ARE YOU ABOUT WANTING HER TO CALL ONCE THE SHOW IS OVER?

JA: Oh my god. I am absolutely devastated. I actually was thinking about it on my walk out the door. I’m 100 percent, you know, I would love to speak with her and get to know her outside of the circumstance where we're playing for $750,000.

YOU WERE ONE OF THE FEW PEOPLE WHO STOOD UP FOR AND RESPECTED TAYLOR IN THE HOUSE. WHAT WAS IT LIKE SEEING WHAT SHE WENT THROUGH THOSE FIRST FEW WEEKS?

JA: It was upsetting, you know? I, in the real world, have been through what she's been through; watching someone be isolated and ostracized is something that I just don't want to put up with. And, unfortunately, I was playing the game. So, it took me a lot longer to get to her than I normally would have, but I didn't like how things were going. It is the Big Brother house, so there is more incentive for people to check in on two stories or two narratives being pushed. So, I was working quietly and slowly, but I was definitely inching my way toward her when I could.

HOW SHOCKED ARE YOU TO BE SITTING HERE RIGHT NOW? YOU SAID YOU FELT MOST BETRAYED BY ALYSSA. WHY IS THAT AND DO YOU STILL FEEL THIS WAY?

Jasmine Davis: I definitely feel most betrayed by Alyssa because she was my best friend in the house and I think that some things are just understood. She knew I had her back and I was hoping that she had mine, but when I found out that she just openly spilled so many secrets about me, it was very hurtful 'cause I think, if anything, she should've had that in the back of her mind that I should be at least one of the people she's protecting at all costs and that just didn't happen. And I think I'll have to see how the rest of the season plays out in order for me to see if I'll still feel that way, and I definitely want to have a conversation with her when I'm able to have a one-on-one.

WHAT DID YOU MAKE OF MICHAEL AND BRITTANY'S GOODBYE MESSAGES TO YOU AND WHAT THEY REVEALED? HOW SURPRISED ARE YOU BY THE SEVEN-PERSON ALLIANCE?

JD: I'm not super surprised. I obviously didn't account for some people in that alliance, but I definitely felt like Turner, Monte, Michael, and Brittany had something going on; just how they were hanging out. And I definitely felt like Michael and Brittany and Taylor had a final three, so now it makes sense and they just all combine. But I just don't know how well that's gonna work if they just made a seven-person alliance and they knew that double eliminations were coming up, so why would you do that? Y'all would literally have to start attacking each other, but hey, I was I was shocked but not as much as I probably should've been.

WHAT DID YOU MAKE OF TAYLOR'S GOODBYE MESSAGE TO YOU SAYING SHE WOULD NEVER PUT ANOTHER BLACK WOMAN UP, ESPECIALLY SINCE YOU DID PUT HER ON THE BLOCK DURING YOUR HOH WEEK AND YOU NEVER REALLY SEEMED TO LIKE HER. ANY REGRETS?

JD: The only regret that I have is not standing up for Taylor when Daniel said the choice words that he did say to her, but I don't regret any move that I made in the game. I think that, because last season was so monumental, I definitely didn't wanna come in the house showing that a person of color just cannot go on the block with me because I felt like people would've caught on to that. And I also didn't want people to think, "Oh, she's not gonna ever put up a woman." I needed them to think that it was a level playing field when I was in the game. But I will say that the beginning weeks, she wasn't really talkative to the girls or me, and so I felt like she had a different strategy in mind. But going throughout the game, and especially in this last week, I got to learn so much more about Taylor and we got to bond and I spent so much time with her, and I really respect her as a woman. And I hope that we can be friends outside this house 'cause she's freaking awesome.

JASMINE, YOU ARE REALLY INTO YOUR BIRTHDAY. WAS IT THE ULTIMATE PRESENT BEING ABLE TO SPEND YOUR LAST WEEK IN THE HOUSE AWAY FROM TURNER? WHY DID THE TWO OF YOU NEVER GET ALONG? ARE YOU OVER HIM STEALING YOUR MUFFINS?

JD: I'm such a big birthday person. It was my 30th and it doesn't matter if it was my 30th or any other birthday. I'm like an all-month celebrator when it comes to my birthday. So, yes, this is really me all the time or every single year. In regards to Turner, we just never got along because we had different viewpoints on a lot of things. He literally hates one of my favorite actors and it just really burns me up, but I also appreciate his difference of opinion because he kept me on my toes and I love someone who challenges me 'cause [it] makes me better. But it's always a place and a time to get people back and you know Turner's time is coming for sure.

WERE YOU USING YOUR INJURY AS AN ADVANTAGE AND DO YOU THINK IT PAID OFF OR HURT YOU?

JD: I definitely was limping towards the end of the season and it definitely paid off for me, in my mind, because I think that a lot of people didn't want to put me on the block because I couldn’t really fight for myself if it came down. And I just think that that would be a cowardly move if someone did that. Not saying that they couldn’t have made it but I don't think that anybody would’ve really tried to take that shot. But it definitely had its advantages at the end. But in the beginning it was really painful. It was a lot to go through and at the end, I just tried to make it work for me so I could help better my game.

Season 24 of Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on CBS.