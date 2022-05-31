'Big Brother,' 'The Challenge: USA' Set Premiere Dates on CBS

The premiere dates for the Big Brother's 24th cycle and The Challenge: USA, the first season of the MTV-produced competition series to air on CBS, have officially been set.

Longtime hosts Julie Chen Moonves and T.J. Lavin announced the shows' returns on social media Tuesday, sharing that Big Brother and The Challenge: USA will kick off Wednesday, July 6. Big Brother will open the night with a 90-minute premiere, followed by the 90-minute debut of The Challenge: USA.

Both franchises will be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

Like in previous seasons, Big Brother will continue to air new episodes Wednesdays, Thursdays -- which will feature live evictions -- and Sundays for season 24.

The Challenge: USA is being billed as a "special edition" of the popular reality franchise that's aired on MTV for more than two decades and gone through various forms. In the upcoming installment, it will pit fan favorites from current and past CBS reality shows like Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Love Island against each other as they compete in "the most unpredictable and demanding games of their lives," live in "a constant state of paranoia and unable to trust anyone but themselves" for the $500,000 prize.

Another incentive to perform well on the show is that the cast will be competing for a spot on the upcoming The Challenge: World Championship (working title), which will stream on Paramount+.

Following the premiere, The Challenge: USA will air weekly on Wednesdays.

