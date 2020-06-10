'Big Brother' Stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Welcome Baby No. 2

Big Brother favorites and The Amazing Race winners Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson have welcomed their second child together. The couple announced the birth of their baby girl, Carter York Nickson, on Tuesday.

Jessica and Cody -- who fell in love in 2017 when they competed on season 19 of CBS' Big Brother, then went on to win season 30 of The Amazing Race -- shared a photo of Carter all swaddled up in a blanket and wearing a green beanie. She was born on Monday, weighing, 7 lbs and measuring 19.5 inches.

Jessica and Cody -- who tied the knot in 2018 -- also have a 1-year-old daughter, Maverick. Cody is also a dad to his 8-year-old daughter, Paisley, from a previous relationship. Back in June, 35-year-old Cody shared a loving post in appreciation of his pregnant wife.

"She is halfway through pregnancy and is doing amazing with it," he wrote alongside a picture of him giving 29-year-old Jessica a kiss on the head. "We are adding a cement slab to the back of our house and new patio furniture... when I say we, I mean she is. I am inherently extremely minimalistic and all around a cheapskate. I contribute to the functionality of our home and I even grunt and the thought of replacing something that is a necessity. Jessica however has great pride and incredible attention to detail in everything she does including the house. She is the reason our house isn’t a few cardboard boxes as a tv stand and blow up mattresses."

"My wife had made our house a home and I love and appreciate her so much for it," he added. "Thank you and I love you, babe."

ET spoke with the happy couple last January, and they talked about definitely wanting more kids after Jessica got pregnant with Maverick.

"And then after this one, I'm ready for the next one, and the next one, and the one after that!" Cody said at the time, admitting he initially wanted 10 kids, but Jessica talked him down to five kids, including Paisley.

"Five is impressive, but I like to think in the future, when they're all grown up and they all come home for the holidays, how great that's gonna be," Jessica commented.

