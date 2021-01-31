'Big Brother' Alums Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans Are Engaged

Congrats to Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans! The Big Brother alums announced their engagement on social media on Sunday.

The news comes about two and a half years after Tyler, 25, and Angela, 29, first met on season 20 of Big Brother in 2018.

"The greatest day of my life. ❤️ WE’RE ENGAGED!" Tyler wrote on Instagram alongside photos from his Hilton Head proposal. "@angelarummans You make everyday seem like a dream come true and I am now officially the luckiest person on the face of the earth. I’ll love you to infinity and beyond."

Angela revealed in her post that Tyler popped the question on Jan. 10.

"YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time. ♥️ 1.10.2021 'If it’s meant to be, it’ll be,'" she captioned her post. "Thank you for giving me the best and most perfect day of my life. I love you more than I can say in words, and I cannot wait for the next chapter of our lives. For now, let’s savor this time and soak in all of the excitement our future holds."

"He got me good! I had no idea this day was going to turn into a day that would change our lives forever, watch how it all went down on our YouTube," she added. "Also grab the Kleenex’s."

Tyler, who was runner-up on Big Brother 20, finished 6th on Big Brother: All-Stars last year. In an interview with ET at the time, Tyler said it was "really tough" to leave Angela for the season.

"We are literally inseparable. Like, since the day we met in the Big Brother house, we have spent less than 10 days apart. And we do everything together, from traveling to our business to literally just eating every meal. We do every single thing together," he explained. "To be torn apart like this is like, it's not easy. But we both know it's for a reason."

Tyler played coy about potentially using prize money to buy an engagement ring, but said that he knew Angela was "the one."

"That's my girl," he gushed. "That's my best friend, that's my everything."

