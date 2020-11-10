‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Stars Honor Luke Perry on What Would've Been His 54th Birthday

Gone but certainly not forgotten. The late Luke Perry is getting a lot of love from his former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars on what would have been his 54th birthday.

Several stars from the beloved teen drama took to social media on Sunday to celebrate Perry's life and legacy with some heartfelt tributes.

Co-star Ian Ziering shared a throwback snapshot from the set of Beverly Hills, 90210, showing himself smiling with Perry, Jason Priestley and Brian Austin Green.

"All brothers from different mothers. Happy birthday LP, RIP," Ziering captioned the pic.

Green also posted a flashback pic showing himself and Perry in their 20s, on a beach, enjoying the sun and wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the show's name.

Green wrote alongside the photo simply, "Happy Birthday brother!! Love You ❤️"

Meanwhile, Jennie Garth shared a more contemporary photo, snapped in black-and-white, showing her and Perry posing cheek-to-cheek for a sweet selfie.

Garth captioned her tribute, "Forever in my heart."

Tori Spelling also reflected on the bittersweet occasion, posting a photo of herself and her 3-year-old son, Beau.

"Lazy Sunday with family... some downtime today gives me a pause for reflection. Grateful to my family and extended family. Loving on them hard right now," she wrote. "And, doesn’t feel right not to mention that today is our brother Luke’s bday."

"Thinking about him and missing him. But, that’s everyday," she continued. "So grateful he got to meet my littlest Beau and snuggle him when he was a babe."

Perry died on March 4, 2019, after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52. The loss was felt across the country as many of his friends, family, fans and former co-stars paid tribute and shared their memories of the celebrated actor.

See the video below for more on Perry's life and legacy.