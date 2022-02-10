'Better Call Saul' Final Season Gets Premiere Date at AMC

The final season of Better Call Saul has a premiere date.

AMC will be splitting up the sixth and final chapter of the series into two parts, the network announced Thursday. The first seven episodes will kick off Sunday, April 18 with back-to-back episodes, while the last six episodes will begin airing Monday, July 11.

Three short-form series will also coincide with the final season of Better Call Saul and launch this spring. They include the six-part animated series Slippin' Jimmy; the six-episode Cooper's Bar with Rhea Seehorn; and Better Call Saul's employee training video series.

Better Call Saul's final farewell will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. Season 6 follows Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Slippin' Jimmy, dropping on AMC+, is an animated series told in the style of 1970s-era cartoons, with each episode paying homage to a specific movie genre -- from spaghetti Westerns and Buster Keaton to The Exorcist. The voice cast includes Chi McBride, Laraine Newman and Sean Giambrone, among others.

Cooper's Bar follows Cooper (Louis Mustillo) and the unique group of Los Angeles natives who frequent his neighborhood bar. Seehorn, who is an executive producer, co-creator and also directs the series, plays a Hollywood executive ("the biggest d**k in Hollywood") who is a regular at Cooper's makeshift watering hole. Additional cast members include Casey Washington, David Conolly and Kila Kitu.

