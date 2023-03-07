Bethenny Frankel's Daughter Bryn Dances With Heather Dubrow's Son Ace After Family Announces He's Transgender

Bethenny Frankel and her 12-year-old daughter, Bryn, have come out in full support of Heather Dubrow after she announced over the weekend that her 12-year-old has come out as transgender.

Frankel posted a short video on TikTok showing Bryn and Dubrow's 12-year-old son, who now identifies as Ace, dancing to Mariah Carey's "It's a Wrap."

"I’ve known Heather for decades. Heather was a young actress and friends with my ex-husband Peter’s brother, Danny," Frankel captioned the post. "Recent life events have made me very nostalgic and want to make the effort to connect to people from my past, so when I ran into Heather and her husband Terry in Aspen on the street, I was open. My usual state is closed. We saw each other again at dinner and I met her beautiful sweet son Ace, around Bryn’s age. Bryn & Ace made plans to hit the slopes."

Frankel continued, "I soon received a text from Heather saying that Ace had recently transitioned. She felt she needed to make some clarification. It’s a new world now, thankfully, and every moment is a learning experience. When I first met Ace at the table, there was a noticeable joy & happiness in his essence-an extra dose of sweetness, which I communicated to Heather after the dinner. There was something extra happy about him. I’m sure it was that he is allowed to be who he actually is."

@bethennyfrankel This is my daughter Bryn & her friend Ace, Heather & Terry Dubrow’s son. I’ve known Heather for decades. Heather was a young actress and friends with my ex-husband Peter’s brother, Danny. Recent life events have made me very nostalgic and want to make the effort to connect to people from my past, so when I ran into Heather and her husband Terry in Aspen on the street, I was open. My usual state is closed. We saw each other again at dinner and I met her beautiful sweet son Ace, around Bryn’s age. Bryn & Ace made plans to hit the slopes. I soon received a text from Heather saying that Ace had recently transitioned. She felt she needed to make some clarification. It’s new world now, thankfully, and every moment is a learning experience. When I first met Ace at the table, there was a noticeable joy & happiness in his essence-an extra dose of sweetness, which I communicated to Heather after the dinner. There was something extra happy about him. I’m sure it was that he is allowed to be who he actually is. Bryn and Ace quickly became friends — texting, skiing and snowboarding; posting TikToks & going on Bryn’s Aspen dog tour. I’ve always said & believed: You can't be who you're not. You have to allow yourself be free in who you are. Life is so short and precious. Be who you want to be and be a good person in the process. #loveyourself #liveauthetic #selflove #happy #befree ♬ original sound - Bethenny Frankel

Frankel later added that Bryn and Ace quickly became friends, and they started texting, skiing and snowboarding.

She added, "I’ve always said & believed: You can't be who you're not. You have to allow yourself be free in who you are. Life is so short and precious. Be who you want to be and be a good person in the process. #loveyourself #liveauthetic #selflove #happy #befree."

Frankel's supportive post came not long after Dubrow took to Instagram on Saturday and posted in honor of International Sons Day a photo at the beach with the name Ace written in the sand.

"It’s International sons day! We love you, our youngest son, Ace ❤️," she captioned her post. "Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans. Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him - we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so. All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too ❤️."