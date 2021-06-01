Bethenny Frankel Holds Hands With Ex Paul Bernon, Sparking Romance Rumors

Bethenny Frankel might be back with her ex. Speculation that the reality star and her former beau, Paul Bernon, may have reconciled began on Tuesday when the pair held hands in a pic posted to Instagram.

The pic was posted by Miami-based artist Romero Britto, who hosted the pair, along with Frankel's 10-year-old daughter, Bryn, at his studio.

In one shot on Britto's Instagram Story, Frankel and Bernon, both wearing masks, hold hands, as the real estate developer stands next to the former RHONY star.

Instagram

Frankel was also seen sitting on Bernon's lap in a video Britto shared on Instagram.

In October, multiple outlets reported that Frankel and Bernon had called it quits after two years of dating. Frankel addressed her split during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the same month.

"I'm good. Not everything works out," she said. "So many people have tried to define my life with our lives -- when are you getting engaged, when are you having a baby, when are you getting married? I just realized more in life with people being more open and honest with their lives and what they want, that everything doesn't have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow."

"We've had a great, great relationship and I'm really, really happy," Frankel added. "Not everything has to end badly, some things just don't continue and it's not negative, it's just life."