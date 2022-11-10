Bethenny Frankel Claims She Saved These Two 'RHONY' Stars From Getting Fired

Bethenny Frankel is claiming that she's the reason two Real Housewives of New York City stars were not fired. On the premiere episode of iHeartRadio's ReWives with Bethenny Frankel podcast, Frankel claimed that she prevented Alex McCord and Sonja Morgan from being fired. ET has reached out to Bravo, McCord and Morgan for comment.

Frankel made the allegations as she and her guest, Elisabeth Moss, re-watched RHONY's season 3 "Scary Island" episode.

"The producers will back it up 1,000 percent," Frankel claimed. "Alex was going to be fired that season and Sonja was going to be fired later."

When it comes to McCord, Frankel alleged, "She might've been of too sound mind for that show... She was going to be fired, and I told her to deliver that message that they're discussing."

"She was, I guess, in makeup that they thought looked like kabuki makeup," Frankel continued. "... Someone had told me [that she was going to be fired], and I said to her to tell that message to Jill, because I knew it would be a big moment."

As for Morgan, Frankel claimed that, years after that season 3 episode "one of the producers... in the car said, 'I think we have to let Sonja go,'" because "she was just a disaster" and "it was all about the bidet and the lingerie, it was on the loop and all this stuff."

"I went in and said to the producer in the car, 'Give me one night,'" Frankel said. And that was the night that Sonja resurrected herself. I forgot that, I don't even think Sonja knows that."

In a statement to ET, Morgan stood by the show moments Frankel alluded to.

"Washing the lingerie in my bidet was one of the biggest memes ever for me," Morgan told ET. "And also when I said, 'I used to be classy and now I’m trashy' to one of my interns in the bathroom on film it was huge."

On the podcast, Frankel claimed that she successfully saved Morgan's job by lighting "a match about her and Tinsley [Mortimer]" when they were out for a sushi dinner.

"I said something to stir that up, and it lit up Sonja and she launched and she did not get let go," Frankel claimed. "That was an absolute fact. I have the receipts."

In her statement to ET, Morgan said of Frankel's claim, "I love Bethenny and she always has my back. That’s for sure. However, the top executives, meaning not the producers on the ground, always told me that they could count on me to get epic material at the townhouse with #TeamSonja."

"They said they could always get gold filming me even just talking to my poodle not even having to have a conversation with a person," Morgan added.

