BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards has arrived! Hip hop's biggest night honored the best songs and videos of the year, as well as the industry's biggest hustlers, the most visible hip hop platforms and the most impactful protest tracks.

Hosted by GRAMMY-nominated rapper Fat Joe, BET's 17th annual show featured some big wins, emotional tributes and big performances, including a medley highlighting "I Am Hip Hop" award winner Trina's most well-known hits.

Drake led the pack of nominees, scoring 14 nominations -- including Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Baby Keem, Cardi B and J. Cole also topped the list of nominees, with six or more nods each.

Check out the full list of winners and nominees below as we update it throughout the night. Winners will be marked in bold:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

A$AP Rocky, "D.M.B."

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties" -- **WINNER!

City Girls feat. Usher, "Good Love"

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, "Hot Shit"

BIA & J. Cole, "London"

Future feat. Drake & Tems, "Wait for You"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"

BEST COLLABORATION

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties"

City Girls feat. Usher, "Good Love"

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, "Hot Shit"

Drake feat. 21 Savage, "Jimmy Cooks"

Benny The Butcher & J. Cole, "Johnny P's Caddy"

Future feat. Drake & Tems, "Wait for You" -- **WINNER!

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"

BEST DUO OR GROUP

42 Dugg & EST Gee

Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again

EARTHGANG -- **WINNER!

Styles P & Havoc

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar -- **WINNER!

Tyler, the Creator

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar -- **WINNER!

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free -- **WINNER!

Teyana Taylor

SONG OF THE YEAR

Latto, "Big Energy" -- **WINNER!

Hitkidd & Glorilla, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)"

Jack Harlow, "First Class"

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, "Hot Shit"

Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"

Future feat. Drake & Tems, "Wait for You"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Latto, 777

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West, Donda

Future, I Never Liked You

Pusha T, It’s Almost Dry

Nas, King’s Disease II

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers -- **WINNER!

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar -- **WINNER!

Megan Thee Stallion

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ATL Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka -- **WINNER!

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

Baby Keem

Blxst

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

Glorilla -- **WINNER!

Nardo Wick

Saucy Santana

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama -- **WINNER!

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Premier

Kaytranada

Mustard

Nyla Symone

L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

Big Boy’s Neighborhood

Breakfast Club

Caresha Please -- **WINNER!

Complex

Drink Champs -- **WINNER!

HipHopDX

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

NPR Tiny Desk

Verzuz

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 Cent -- **WINNER!

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Drake, "Churchill Downs" (Jack Harlow feat. Drake) -- **WINNER!

J. Cole, "Poke It Out" (Wale feat. J. Cole)

J. Cole, "London" (BIA & J. Cole)

Lil Baby, "Girls Want Girls" (Drake feat. Lil Baby)

Kanye West, "City of Gods" (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)

Drake, "Wait for You" (Future feat. Drake & Tems)

Jadakiss, "Black Illuminati" (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)

IMPACT TRACK

Lizzo, "About Damn Time" -- **WINNER!

Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys, "City of Gods"

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties"

Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill, "Nobody"

Latto, "Pxssy"

Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"

Doja Cat, "Woman"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Benjamin Epps (France) -- **WINNER!

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Blxckie (South Africa)

Central Cee (UK)

Haviah Mighty (Canada)

Knucks (UK)

Le Juiice (France)

Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)

See more of our coverage of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards ahead.