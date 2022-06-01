BET Awards 2022: Doja Cat Reigns Supreme With Most Nominations

It's that time of year again! The 2022 BET Awards are ready to celebrate Black excellence across music, television, film and sports, and the nominations are stacked.

This year, Doja Cat pulls up as the leader of the pack with six nominations under her belt, including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, BET Her, Video of the Year and Best Collaboration, for her GRAMMY-winning hit, "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA.

Ari Lennox and Drake scored the second-most nods with four nominations each, and Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems all tied for the third-most nods with three nominations each.

See the full list of nominees below:

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST​

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

BEST GROUP

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Chlöe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

BEST COLLABORATION

"Essence" – wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

Every Chance I Get – ​​​dj Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Family – Ties​​​​baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Kiss Me More​​​​ – doja Cat Feat. Sza

Way 2 Sexy​​​​ – drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Whole Lotta Money (Remix) – ​​bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Family" – Ties​​​​​baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

"Have Mercy" – ​​​​​Chlöe

"Kiss Me More"​​​​​ – Doja Cat featuring Sza

"Pressure"​​​​​ – Ari Lennox

"Smokin' Out The Window"​​​ – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

"Way 2 Sexy" – ​​​​​Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

An Evening With Silk Sonic​​​ – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Back Of My Mind – ​​​​H.E.R

Call Me If You Get Lost – ​​​Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy – ​​​​Drake

Donda – ​​​​​​Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe – ​​Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her – ​​​​​Doja Cat

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

"All In Your Hands​​​​" – Marvin Sapp

"Come To Life​​​​​" – Kanye West

"Grace​"​​​​​ – Kelly Price

"Hallelujah"​​​​​ – Fred Hammond

"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)"​ – ​H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

"Jireh"​​​​​ – ​​​​​​Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

"We Win"​​​​​ – Lil Baby x Kirk Franklin

BET HER

"Best Of Me (Originals)" – ​​​Alicia Keys

"Good Morning Gorgeous​" – ​​Mary J. Blige

"Have Mercy" – ​​​​​Chlöe

"Pressure"​​​​​ – Ari Lennox

"Roster"​​​​​​ – Jazmine Sullivan

"Unloyal"​​​​​ – Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

"Woman" – ​​​​​Doja Cat

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Djz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

BEST MOVIE

Candyman

King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer Of Soul

The Harder They Fall

BEST ACTOR

Adrian Holmes​​​​ – Bel Air

Anthony Anderson – ​​​​Black-ish

Damson Idris – ​​​​​Snowfall

Denzel Washington​​​​ – The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker – ​​​​Respect | Godfather Of Harlem

Jabari Banks – ​​​​​Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown​​​​ – This Is Us

Will Smith – ​​​​​King Richard

BEST ACTRESS

Aunjanue Ellis​​​​ – King Richard

Coco Jones – ​​​​Bel Air

Issa Rae – ​​​​​Insecure

Jennifer Hudson – ​​​​Respect

Mary J. Blige – ​​​​​Power Book Ii: Ghost

Queen Latifah – ​​​​The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson – ​​​​Abbott Elementary

Regina King​​​​​ – The Harder They Fall

Zendaya – ​​​​​Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

YOUNG STARS AWARD

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha'carri Richardson

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

Lebron James

Stephen Curry

The 2022 BET Awards will air Sunday, June 26, on BET at 8 p.m. ET/ PT.