Best Small Businesses to Shop on Amazon for the Holidays

Want to support small businesses without leaving your home? Amazon makes it fast and easy to do just that, especially during the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus.

Sure you can shop major brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Adidas, but you also have the opportunity to support business owners who are building their businesses themselves.

With the weather getting colder and the holiday shopping season coming in hot, you still have plenty of time to get the gifts on your list, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Find great gift items for your loved ones, friends, neighbors, co-workers, Secret Santa, stocking stuffers, or treat yourself to a selection of affordably priced must haves, and items that will make you want to splurge.

With so much to choose from, we saved you some times by digging up the best gift items from Amazon’s small business owners. Find our picks below, and be sure to check back with ET Style for more markdowns!