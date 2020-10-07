Best New Clothes From Old Navy in July -- 35% Off and Check Out the New Arrivals This Week

We couldn't help but notice that Old Navy highlighted over 2,400 new arrivals this week on its website, in huge letters. We took the time and started looking through all of them. There is TONS of good stuff.

Old Navy is filled with new arrivals to add to cart now. Most of the new releases are already on sale thanks to the sitewide sale -- with up to 75% off savings. You'll also get 35% percent off your purchase through July 9.

The retailer offers a range of styles across categories, and the new releases are perfect for summer. Shop dresses, denim, shoes, activewear and more at amazing prices. Old Navy also has protective face masks for adults and kids. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more. Returns are free on all orders.

Check out ET Style's top picks, below.