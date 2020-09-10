x
Best Holiday Beauty Deals For Gifting -- Diptyque, Charlotte Tilbury, Amika and More

Beauty products never fail to be awesome holiday gifts, and this year you don't have to spend a fortune to give an amazing product the beauty lover in your life will absolutely fall for. 

A range of makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance options are currently on sale from beloved beauty brands. ET Style has combed through our go-to retailers to find the best beauty deals for the holidays to gift a loved one and perhaps a little treat for yourself, too. Highlights from our selection include an Amika hair curler set for $100 off, a luxurious Diptyque perfume that's on sale for a limited time and a Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk eye kit for 20% off. 

Be sure to check out more of our holiday gift ideas: gifts under $100, Amazon buys, cozy candles, advent calendars and white elephant gifts

Shop our top picks of the best holiday beauty deals right now. 

