Best Hair Accessories We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale: Headbands, Barrettes and More

Fashionable hair accessories are on sale at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Get deals on gorgeous, on-trend headbands, hair pins, clips and barrettes from accessory brands such as Lele Sadoughi, Jennifer Behr, Shashi, Deepa by Deepa Gurnani, Dannijo and more.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, you're sure to find amazing deep discounts at the Amazon fashion summer sale. In addition to markdowns on stylish hair accessories, score deals on additional fashion-forward pieces such as Ray-Ban sunglasses, Soludos sneakers and Gorjana chain necklace.

Other big fashion brands on offer at the Amazon Big Style Sale include Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff and Marc Jacobs.

Shop ET Style's selection of hair accessories on sale at Amazon.