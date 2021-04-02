Best Essentials for Road Trips That You Didn't Know You Needed

In case you haven't already heard, road trips are the travel style of the moment.

As the world starts to open up again after closing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, travel is looking like a viable option for your spring vacations -- including a much-needed spring break, whether you're in college or not. But, as with most things in 2021, packing your bags and heading to a new location looks a little different than it might have in the past.

If you feel iffy about jetting off to faraway destinations but still have the travel bug, a road trip is the perfect way to get your fix. Along with the safety of being in your own (or rented) car with your closest friends and family -- and no one else -- there are plenty of other added benefits to hitting the road, like being able to bring anything you can fit.

Take this time to create a unique opportunity with your friends, parents, or other loved ones and set your sights on the endless road before you. But before you fill your tank and close that trunk, there are few things to consider packing into your luggage. Your alternative spring break road trip -- whether it's for a single day or a full week -- comes with its own territory, especially when you have hours-long drives and bathroom breaks to account for. Luckily, ET Style has found just the things to keep your trip as smooth as possible.

Perhaps you're looking for reliable coolers and thermoses to keep your meals and drinks fresh throughout your drive. Or you need a new car organizer to hold hand sanitizer, video games, and other car necessities. Whatever you're looking for, scroll down to see all the travel essentials to take on your next road trip -- for spring break and beyond.

For Prep

Udemy

Planning on working from the road? Learn how to do it the right way from Udemy -- which offers online courses for anything you want to learn.

$13 AT UDEMY (REGULARLY $25)

Dick's Sporting Goods

This lightweight Yeti cooler -- which is a smaller take on the brand's best-selling style -- will fit nicely behind the front seat of your car. And, it's big enough to properly hold a bottle of wine.

$200 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

Amazon

Whether you're heading on a weekend camping trip or you just need an added layer, Pendleton's easy-to-pack blanket will be one of your favorite pieces yet.

$189 AT AMAZON

Away

Pack your things in this rust-colored, limited-edition back from Away, which was made in collaboration with Rashida Jones and features vegan leather trim and interior compartments.

$225 AT AWAY

Entireworld

Cozy up in this coordinated sweatsuit, which has been a favorite among fashion lovers, influencers, and anyone else you can think of.

SWEATSHIRT: $88 AT ENTIREWORLD

SWEATPANTS: $88 AT ENTIREWORLD

For Organization

Amazon

This adjustable car organizer will fit anywhere you need it -- in the front seat, the back seat, the trunk or somewhere else. Plus it features different sized compartments to carry your driving essentials.

$25 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $28)

Amazon

For the kids in the back, these backseat organizers will hold toys, markers, crayons and other things to keep the little ones entertained on the road. Plus, there's a pocket to hold a 10" tablet, if they want to watch a show.

$22 AT AMAZON

For Your Routine On-The-Go

Urban Outfitters

Anyone will love having this portable, cooling humidifier within an arm's reach. Keep it on your desk, in the cup holder of your car or on your nightstand to keep your skin hydrated at all hours of the day.

$39 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Dick's Sporting Goods

Keep yourself hydrated throughout the day with an iconic Hydro Flask water bottle, which will keep your drinks hot or cold for the long haul.

$50 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

Amazon

This rechargeable mini essential oil diffuser plugs into a USB port and will give you major aromatherapy treatment -- like invigorating lemongrass or soothing lavender -- around the clock. Plus, it doesn't require any heat, water, or plastic.

$94 AT AMAZON

Amazon

If you're the type of person who likes to take your coffee with you on the go, Corkcicle's triple-insulated, stainless steel travel mug will keep your java hot for up to three hours.

$35 AT AMAZON

For Bathroom Breaks

Bathing Culture

Whether you keep this in your purse, your glove compartment or in the middle armrest, Bathing Culture's gentle hand sanitizer will keep you feeling fresh -- even when there isn't fresh soap and water around. Plus, it's made from 72% organic corn alcohol.

$10 AT BATHING CULTURE

Amazon

We've all been there -- out camping with friends or on a long drive with no bathroom in sight. Or perhaps you're steering clear of public bathrooms while you're taking your road trips. Luckily, this handy tool will make going to the bathroom when you're on the go so much easier (and more accessible!).

$13 AT AMAZON

For Games & Entertainment

Amazon

Want to get everyone in on the fun during your rides? This official Carpool Karaoke Mic will be a playful treat for every person in the car.

$60 AT AMAZON

Amazon

When you need a break from all the screens, opt for an easy and fun card game like Sushi Go! for game nights and road trips.

$8 AT AMAZON

Walmart

Whether you love gaming or know someone who does, this game console from Nintendo will be the perfect thing for keeping video games on the go.

$299 AT WALMART

Etsy

For the craftier ones out there, this chic paint by number set is bound to keep you busy for hours. And when you're done, show off your work with a frame.

$28 AT PAINT AT HOME STORE (REGULARLY $35)