Best Breathable Face Masks for Summer

Cities across the country are beginning to mandate wearing face masks in public, just as summer temperatures are rising. We've culled our massive list of face mask styles for the best breathable face mask options to get you through the warmer months safely and comfortably.

According to sporting goods company StringKing, a mask's effectiveness comes down to its balance of filtration and breathability properties. Breathability is especially crucial when you're moving around, breathing harder and sweating -- aka participating in typical summer activities. When choosing the best mask for summer, look for knit (versus woven) fabrics, which have elasticity for a better fit, absorb moisture and allow for more air flow.

Sportswear brands like Reebok and activewear companies like Onzie have stepped up and started producing effective yet breathable face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus cases.

Below, the best breathable face masks that you can shop online right now.

