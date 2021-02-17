Best Black Boots on Sale Now: Shop Marked-Down Styles From Steve Madden, Everlane, Rag & Bone and More

Among all the types of footwear deemed as "classics," none seem to compare to stylish black boots. Thanks to the range of options that make up this timeless trend -- short and flat black ankle boots, knee-high boots with heels, something in between, you name it -- there's no doubt that there's a style (or maybe two or three) that will fit seamlessly into anyone's closet. And if you're searching for a new pair to add to your collection, you're in luck: there are plenty of fashion-forward options to chose from -- many of which are on sale right now.

As you start to transition your wardrobe from winter to spring, there couldn't be a better time to add a pair of classic black boots to your wardrobe. Whether that's in the form of booties like a cool Chelsea boot style, edgy combat boots or a dressier leather or suede heeled boot, there's a look that'll go with any outfit -- whether that involves a pair of sleek skinny jeans or pleated midi skirt.

So, what are you waiting for? The perfect pair of black boots eagerly wait ahead. And when they're on sale, there's no better time to grab them while you can.

From short and sweet ankle booties to timeless knee-high boots, scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks for black boots on sale below.

Steve Madden

A solid pair of combat boots always gives an outfit -- whether it's casual or formal -- a cool edge.

$60 AT STEVE MADDEN (REGULARLY $100)

Tory Burch

Scrunch these knee-high boots up or down. Either way, there's no going wrong here.

$279 AT TORY BURCH (REGULARLY $548)

Shopbop

Croc-embossed anything always looks ultra-chic. Style these with your favorite jeans or wear them with a midi skirt or dress.

$425 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $850)

Shopbop

By Far puts a cool and modern spin on the classic black ankle boot with sleek, patent leather.

$240 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $600)

Everlane

If you're looking for an everyday ankle boot to pull on at a moment's notice, these Everlane boots are it. And with the pointed toe, they're sharp enough to dress up or down.

$138 AT EVERLANE (REGULARLY $198)

Rag & Bone

When you already have simple everyday leather ankle boots, go for a suede pair like these heeled booties from Rag & Bone to mix things up.

$270 AT RAG & BONE (REGULARLY $450)

Coach

Flat leather riding boots are just what you need for everyday errands. Wear them with a pair of skinny or straight-leg jeans and a crewneck sweater for a classic transitional outfit.

$135 AT COACH (REGULARLY $225)

Madewell

An easy pair of boots to slip on and off is always a welcome addition to anyone's closet. And this casual option from Madewell will go with every casual outfit you wear.

$180 AT MADEWELL (REGULARLY $198)

Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman's luxurious take on the popular sock boot features soft Napa leather that'll hug your foot.

$238 AT STUART WEITZMAN (REGULARLY $595)

Anthropologie

Wear these lace-up boots with a pair of vintage-inspired jeans, or style them with a romantic dress for spring.

$110 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $150)

Free People

The lace-up detail gives these patent black boots a cool, retro feel.

$100 AT FREE PEOPLE (REGULARLY $170)