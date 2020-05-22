Ben Stiller Talks Being Trapped in an Escape Room With Courteney Cox (Exclusive)

Ben Stiller and Jack Black had a lot of fun bringing to life their Red Nose Day special, Celebrity Escape Room.

With Black as game master, Stiller was joined by Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott as game-play members who attempt to escape the '80s high school–themed room within 60 minutes.

Stiller admitted to ET's Lauren Zima while on the special's set that Cox went full "Monica Geller" while playing the game.

"She was very serious and she kept her cool," Stiller said. "She also, at one point, got put into that little janitor's closet."

Black added, "We did not know going in that Courteney was going to have issues with claustrophobia, but it did become a part of the thing… But she faced her inner demons and she prevailed."

Kudrow, on her end, couldn't handle the unexpected loud pops and booms. "I don't remember anything because there were loud noises and it gave me amnesia," she joked.

"She gets scared and she doesn't like loud noises," Cox chimed in.

Black and Stiller serve as executive producers of the special that airs Thursday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Celebrity Escape Room benefits the sixth annual Red Nose Day to end child poverty. For more info, visit https://donate.rednoseday.org/.