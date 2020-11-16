Ben Platt Reveals He Got COVID-19 in March: 'It Was Like an Awful Flu'

Ben Platt knows first hand how rough COVID-19 can be. The actor took to Twitter on Sunday, and revealed that he had already contracted and recovered from the devastating illness.

Platt addressed his own coronavirus experience when responding to a question posed on Twitter by a user asking, "Do you personally know anyone that has contracted COVID-19?"

"Me," Platt replied. "It was like an awful flu that lingered for 3 weeks or so."

"Thankfully made a full recovery. So many haven’t been as lucky and will continue not to be," Platt added, along with the hashtag #WearAMask.

After an outpouring of love and concern for his wellbeing, Platt clarified that his own battle with the virus occurred early on, near the start of the lockdowns.

"This was in march, I’m totally fine now you sweet bb’s," he wrote in a follow-up reply. "Keep distancing and masking!"

Platt is among a large number of celebrities who have come forward with their own experiences of dealing with COVID-19, including Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Neil Patrick Harris and countless others.

As of Sunday, over there have been more than 11.3 million reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States since March, and over 251,000 deaths as a result of the pandemic.