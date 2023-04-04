Ben Affleck Says He Knows All Jennifer Lopez's Songs

Ben Affleck is opening up about his love for Jennifer Lopez’s music. The actor was a guest on the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, explaining how "brilliant" his wife’s music is.

As soon as Affleck joins the group, Bateman asks, "What songs have been written about you?"

"'Dear Ben' and 'Dear Ben Part 2,'" Hayes answers.

Affleck says, "The songs that have been written about me have been written by the greatest performer in the history of the world, Jennifer Lopez. I don’t know if they are exactly about me, as maybe inspired by me because there are some negative things in there. She’s amazing."

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, got engaged in November 2002, then called things off completely in 2004. The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021, got married in Las Vegas on July 16 -- three months following their engagement.

Hayes goes on to mention Lopez’s appearances on Will and Grace and how her recent Netflix documentary, Halftime, blew him away.

"It takes a big man not to feel inadequate in the face of my wife's many, many accomplishments," adds Affleck. "I don’t feel bad about myself."

"I’m not low self-esteem, well I am, I’m fishing a little bit. No, the truth is it’s amazing, sometimes I completely forget, here’s this incredible actress and this incredible performer and then we’re sitting in the car and I’m humming along, as I will with the radio, and then a professional singer goes ahead and sings along and you kinda feel like ‘Well that’s embarrassing, maybe I should just zip it.'"

"Do you know all her music? Don’t lie," says Bateman.

"I do know all her music," replies Affleck.

While adding he will not be singing his wife's songs, Hayes starts crooning Lopez’s iconic Waiting for Tonight, which Arnett says sounds more like Cher.

"I do love her music and it’s brilliant and I know all of it, thank you," says Affleck.

The couple recently walked the red carpet at the premiere of Affleck's new movie, Air, which is about the creation of Nike's Air Jordan.

The actor spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier at the premiere, and praised his wife for the guidance she gave them during the filming of the movie, which is out April 5.

"She's brilliant," Affleck marveled, "and [she] helps me in every conceivable way."